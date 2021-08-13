Top Tampa Bay Chefs Compete to Support Feeding Tampa Bay

Top Tampa Bay chefs are coming together for the Epic Chef Masters to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay, the area’s largest food rescue and distribution organization.



The President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, Thomas Mantz, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why events like this are so important especially as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect people’s lives.

