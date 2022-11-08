A few months after having a high fever or recovering from an illness, many people see noticeable hair loss and medical experts say that includes illness related to Covid-19.

Steven Anderson the co-owner of LaPosh Salon in Clearwater joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share advice for people experiencing hair loss.

