Top Reasons to get Pet Insurance for our beloved fur babies

It’s something most pet owners don’t think about until they are shelling out thousands of dollars in veterinary bills – Pet insurance.



Purchasing a pet insurance policy can provide peace of mind and get your pet the medical attention it needs during an emergency, not to mention prevent you from paying for expensive vet bills out of pocket.



Sherry Silk the CEO of The Humane Society of Tampa Bay joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with why you might consider getting your fur baby insured.

At the state-of-the-art shelter in Tampa, Florida, people who come in and adopt an animal are offered insurance through Petplan Pet Insurance for Dogs & Cats. New pet parents can start using that insurance immediately to bring down the cost of their fur babies veterinary needs.



