Top Neonatologist Dr. Jennifer Arnold shines light on National NICU Month

Dr. Jennifer Arnold the Neonatologist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the importance of shining the light on healthcare workers who take care of these tiny babies, and supporting NICU families and parents during these difficult times.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.