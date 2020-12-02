Top chef from the Don Cesar’s Maritana Grille shares scallop recipe

The top chef from the Don Cesar’s Maritana Grille joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with an amazing scallop recipe.

Notes from the chef:

“Pan seared scallops with a celery root puree, blood orange and vanilla vinaigrette, swiss chard, and blood orange segments very healthy.

Celery root is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with fiber and vitamins B6, C and K. It’s also a good source of antioxidants and important minerals, such as phosphorus, potassium and manganese. You lose some vitamin C when you cook it which is why we add it back with the blood orange segments and juice used in the vinaigrette. Scallops are a great source of potassium and actually are known for helping control blood pressure. There are other additional benefits you get from the swiss chard and small components as well and all together it makes for a not only healthy but also beautiful and light dish.”