Top Celebrity Tampa Chef of Cena on BLOOM

The executive chef and owner of Tampa’s popular Cena restaurant, Chef Michael Buttacavoli joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM.

Michael is the Executive Chef of the award winning restaurant, Cena. Cena is located in the heart of the vibrant Channel District of Tampa and serves modern, fresh and simple Italian cuisine in a contemporary and stylish setting.

Cena means “dinner” or “supper” in Italian which coincides precisely with its dining hours from Wednesday to Sunday each week with the occasional special occasion brunch. Cena has been awarded the Golden Spoon by Florida Trend, Top 10 Restaurant in Tampa Bay.