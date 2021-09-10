Top Catering Company Created Cuisine makes low cal Calamari on Bloom

Pat Iacovella with Created Cuisine shows Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health & wellness show, Bloom, how to make an easy calamari recipe.

Created Cuisine is a top catering company in Tampa, Florida that operates out of a professional kitchen at the Art Institute of Tampa. Created’s missions is to help human trafficking survivors learn new skills to become employed in the culinary industry.

