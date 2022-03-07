Top 3 Myths: Putting Off Life Guard Imaging Scan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - An Immokalee woman is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her family’s dog believing the animal was part of a “voodoo curse, WBBH reported.

According to WBBH, deputies responded to an Immokalee home around 11 a.m. Sunday after a woman told deputies 19-year-old Heaven Cummings had woken her up and told her she stabbed their family dog named King.