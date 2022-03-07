Top 3 Myths: Putting Off Life Guard Imaging Scan

Frankie Maldonado, Director of Operations with Life Guard Imaging talks with Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo about the top 3 myths / excuses that people have for putting off getting the Life Guard Imaging scan. The innovative body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.

