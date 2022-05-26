Tony Award-Winning Actress, Ali Stroker, was the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. After her debut in the musical Oklahoma in New York City, Stroker became an inspirational author with her new children’s book, Ali and the Sea Stars. The book follows a spirited young girl in a wheelchair who stages a show for her hometown.



Ali was featured on TV series such as Glee, The Glee Project, The Bold Type and Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short. She also starred in the Lifetime holiday film Christmas Ever After. In addition, Ali cowrote a novel, The Chance to Fly, and has performed her cabaret act at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York’s Town Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Carnegie Hall. Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts, disabled or not, is captured in her motto: “Turning Your Limitations into Your Opportunities.”

Stroker joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more on her new children’s book Ali and the Sea Stars.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



inspirational stories, interesting news, exciting news, crisis communication, good news stories, media relations, inspirational short stories, things that happened today, real life stories, cool news, positive current events, inspiring news, uplifting news stories, health news, living healthier, mental health, spiritual, life balance, gayle guyardo, gail guyardo, tampa bay buccaneers, tampa bay lightning,

tampa, florida, bloom, wfla, wtta, nbc, gail king, gayle king, entertainment, culture, tech, sports, odd news, recipes, MASKS, hybrid work, world cup, kim kardashian, taylor swift,