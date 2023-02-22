Tom Brady quietly volunteered in Tampa Bay at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay with his kids while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When he announced his departure he also gave the shelter a huge shout out saying he and his children adopted two Siamese kittens from the Human Society.

Regan Blessinger who is the Marketing & Content Manager for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about all the animals available or adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and shared what it was like having Brady and his children volunteering at the shelter.

