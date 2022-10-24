The winning team with Life Guard Imaging – Director of Operations Frankie Maldonado, Director of Marketing Eric Shuman, and Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática appear on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to talk about their innovative body scan. Right now, LGI is one of only 5 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. TODAY ONLY BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-582-5222 to schedule an appointment for a FREE HEART/LUNG SCAN. Offer only good today (9/6/22).

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.