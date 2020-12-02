TMJ Relief!

Botox is an FDA approved treatment for TMJ. Dr. Anne Hermann discusses Botox therapy for TMJ with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo.

Dr. Hermann and her staff have implemented rigorous safety procedures for procedures and Covid 19 to insure safety for patients and her team, while providing state of the art aesthetic treatments.

Visit doctorhermann.com

Call today and mention keyword BLOOM to receive 25% discount on your TMJ treatment.

St Petersburg location: 727-278-3992 Tampa location: 813-902-9559

(offer may not be combined with any other promotion, offer expires December 31, 2020)