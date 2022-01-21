TLC’s “I Am Shauna Rae” Featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

TLC’s new show I Am Shauna Rae is about a 22-year-old woman who looks eight due to cancer treatment harming her pituitary gland when she was a baby.

Shauna Rae joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share her life experience trying to live like an adult when people treat her like a child.

“I’m a woman, a 22-year-old woman stuck in the body of an 8-year-old,” Shauna says in the trailer for the show.

I Am Shauna Rae is streaming on TLC.

