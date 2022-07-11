Most couples know that aspects like spending time together or working on good communication are essential to relationship health.

Sexual wellness, however, is often overlooked, even though research suggests it contributes not only to a thriving partnership but also a higher quality of life.



Scientific research suggests a connection between sexual wellness and overall wellbeing. A study by the National Institutes of Health reveals that a satisfying sex life – which varies for each individual – also supports a higher overall quality of life for most US adults. More recent research even shows a possible link between sexual frustration and depression/anxiety.

Dr. Laura Purdy, founding partner/National Medical Director for Rise Medical joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with 10 tips to boost sexual wellness right now:

1. Be consciously present when spending time with your partner and choose to bring your “A” game to your relationship.

2. Build emotional intimacy outside of the bedroom by making time for play and laughter as well as honest communication to share personal information or work through tensions.

3. Focus on the positive attributes of your partner, be responsive to their needs, and give to your partner according to their love language.

4. Touch throughout the day, make it a habit to kiss when greeting or saying goodbye, hold hands while walking, touch in sleep positions, and schedule favorite times to be sexually intimate.

5. Be open to new expressions or experiences of sexual intimacy; keep the pressure out and let things flow in the moment.

6. Optimize your general wellness – sleep, nutrition, exercise, and substances only in moderation.

7. Manage any chronic health conditions – diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes can have negative impacts on sexual health if they are not properly managed.

8. Understand the impact of physical challenges on sexual health – these will likely change throughout the span of your relationship.

Dr. Laura Purdy (MD) is Licensed to practice in all 50 states, and serves as founding partner/National Medical Director for Rise Medical, a first-of-its-kind community of medical professionals and sexual wellness experts dedicated to the personalized treatment of vitality issues through integrative care. Relating to the specific physical challenges women face during various life stages, Dr. Purdy is passionate about actively de-stigmatizing and expanding an area of wellness currently underrepresented in virtual health. She brings vital experience in the specialized telehealth industry and enthusiastically supports Rise Medical’s mission to deliver effective, accessible sexual wellness treatment options in an environment of compassionate care.



Dr. Purdy served in the U.S. Army, graduating from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and completing her Army residency. She went on to become a board-certified Family Medicine Physician at an Army Community Hospital, gaining valuable expertise as a Med-Peds Hospitalist with intimate knowledge of internal and pediatric medicine. This versatile skill set prepared her for the role of Army Hospitalist, followed by Chief of Hospitalist Service. She also helped to develop extensive telemedicine options across a broad scope of synchronous (real-time) and asynchronous (pre-recorded) offerings for a civilian company, MDLIVE.

Uniquely talented at both team-building and process improvement, Dr. Purdy nurtures productive relationships with Rise Medical physicians/care providers while refining the systems that support an industry-leading patient experience. She oversees the high-level management of the office’s doctors and nurse practitioners, ensuring successful day-to-day operations. Drawn to entrepreneurship and business development, she is extremely knowledgeable about the current applications of telemedicine, aiming to keep her team on the cutting edge of virtual health delivery innovation.



A seasoned pianist, Dr. Purdy once dreamed of traveling as a professional accompanist before pursuing a thriving career in medicine. She considers transparency, honesty, and taking personal responsibility to be key in maintaining a healthy relationship. She lives in Tennessee with her husband and four adorable children, who all share her great love of Disneyland. Learn more at RiseMedical.com and follow @RiseMedicalinc on Instagram. Rise Medical: The Art & Science of Sexual Wellness™.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.