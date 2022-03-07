It’s estimated that 1 in 8 children and 1 in 4 adults in the United States have hearing loss due to exposure to excessive noise.
Such exposure can lead to noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL), a completely preventable, yet irreversible form of hearing loss that threatens people of all ages.
This risk can be eliminated just by limiting exposure to loud noise.
On World Hearing Day (March 3rd), WHO is also launching a new global standard for noise in entertainment venues. The new recommendations come at a critical time as more people return to concert venues and sporting events after a long break due to the pandemic.
ASHA-certified audiologist, Marquitta Merkison joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the new noise regulations and what you can do to protect your hearing.
Tips to Protect Your Hearing for a Lifetime
