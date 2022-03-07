Tips to Protect Your Hearing for a Lifetime

Gas prices are climbing amid Russia's unprompted invasion of Ukraine and sanctions levied against Russia by the U.S. and European Union in response. The national average price of gas per gallon on March 6, 2022, surpassed $4—inching closer by the day to topping the highest-recorded average of $4.114 set in 2008, according to AAA. Some industry experts project the national average to remain above $4 until November 2022.

Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 85 years to illustrate how fuel prices have changed throughout the years and why. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (last updated in August 2021), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2021 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.