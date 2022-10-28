Safety Expert, Law Enforcement Officer Dr. Steve Webb, who is the Author of “Education in A Violent World: A Practical Guide To Keeping Our Kids Safe” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss what parents can do to help prevent a school tragedy – like Uvalde, TX from happening at their school.

Dr. Steve Webb is the best-selling author of “Education in a Violent World: A Practical Guide to Keeping our Kids Safe”, an award winning educator, law enforcement officer and the founder of Safe Secure Systems – a consulting firm that helps businesses, churches, schools and communities enact and enhance proven safety tactics. He is a certified A.L.I.C.E. Active Threat Training Instructor and R.A.I.D.E.R. Solo Engagement Tactics Level II Police Instructor. He is a certified Social Media Threat Intelligence Expert and Workplace Violence and Threat Assessment Specialist that has been a leader for organizations across the nation. Dr. Webb is a nationally known safety expert who has been named the 2021 National Safe School Leadership Award Winner, a “Leader Among Us” by the Southern Business Journal and has been a featured personal safety expert called upon by all of the major national television networks. For more information www.drstevewebb.com 1-877-453-SAFE (7233).

