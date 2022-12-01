Author and National Stress Expert Dr. Doni Wilson who is the author of “Master Your Stress, Reset Your Health” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with tips to master holiday stress. Dr. Doni’s Stress Quiz can be found in her book or at DoctorDoni.com/quiz.

