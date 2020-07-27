Tips to Fix “Mask Breath”

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Who gets a second stimulus check? Sen. McConnell outlines HEALS Act
Video
Masks now mandatory inside Manatee County businesses
Pasco deputy helps family after woman suffers seizure while driving with teenage daughter
Video
Bucs place RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on COVID-19 list
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Pasco deputy helps family after woman suffers seizure while driving with teenage daughter
Video
Top Stories
11-year old Polk County boy recovering from shark bite at New Smyrna Beach
Video
Top Stories
Two hunger heroes come together to feed people with special needs
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours and high humidity
Video
Bugatti selling $35K electric cars for kids
Video
6-year-old boy who saved sister from charging dog gets candy shopping spree
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
More than 18K mail ballots weren’t counted in Florida’s presidential primary, analysis finds
Video
Top Stories
On HER Side: 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price shares cancer diagnosis after viewer email
Video
Top Stories
Polk man raises concerns over DEO security after reporting stolen unemployment benefits
Video
Your Health Matters: Doctors urge Latinos to not wait until it’s too late
Video
Senate approves expanding list of illnesses tied to Agent Orange
Video
COVID-19 tests hard to get in some Tampa Bay counties
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Bucs place RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on COVID-19 list
Top Stories
Dr. Fauci’s baseball card one of the best selling in Topps’ history
Video
Tyler Glasnow to make first start of 2020 following COVID-19 recovery
Preview of Tampa Bay Bucs’ 2020 training camp amid pandemic
Tom Brady cleared to enter Bucs team facility
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Two hunger heroes come together to feed people with special needs
Video
Top Stories
‘Historic day’: Pence announces phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial
Video
Target to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day
Manatee County commissioners to vote on mask mandate
Video
St. Pete brewery eager to reopen safely as state’s top regulars plan to meet with owners
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Tips to Fix “Mask Breath”
Bloom
Posted:
Jul 27, 2020 / 05:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2020 / 05:35 PM EDT
Dentist Barb McClatchie, DDS shares tips on how to fix “Mask Breath”.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Florida man accused of using COVID-19 relief funds to buy Lamborghini
GOP unveils second stimulus plan with $1,200 checks for Americans
Video
Father of Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect, 3 others arrested at ‘hazardous’ off-the-grid property
Video
Tampa police searching for suspects who stole $500,000 worth of jewelry
Family of missing ex-husband of Carole Baskin to hold press conference Aug. 10
‘Killed over a truck’: How Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect, victim knew each other
Video
Second stimulus check: Why you might not see a direct payment until August
Video
Study: These are the six COVID-19 symptom clusters to watch for
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
37 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’
Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
Florida can stop ex-felons from voting if fines go unpaid, Supreme Court decides
Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district
California Closets Home Office Makeover Contest
More Don't Miss