The pandemic forced our children to be stuck in their houses, removing their opportunities for socialization with their peers.

There were no music classes, playgroups and playground time, dance classes, summer camps, etc., that would give children the extra exposure they need to develop their socialization skills.

Heidi Miller MS, CCC-SLP, COM®, a Speech-Language Pathologist, Feeding Specialist, and Certified Orofacial Myologist and founder of Heidi Miller Speech and Associates, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said “the lack of socialization is resulting in a generation of little kids that are scared to talk or whisper because they aren’t used to talking with people outside their family unit. We need to help our children by exposing them to more social situations.”

