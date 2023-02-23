The 2023 Roar Through Ybor is an Annual 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run event that supports organ, eye, and tissue recovery to benefit individuals in need of lifesaving and life-transforming transplantation therapy through two nonprofit organizations: LifeLink Legacy Fund and Lions Eye Institute Foundation. Together we are dedicated to raising awareness for these vital causes both in Tampa Bay and around the world. Become a sponsor today, gather friends and race together, and join us on the journey to bringing the gift of sight to Tampa Bay and throughout the world.

Sharon Boyes, Foundation Executive Director, Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share what runners and walkers can expect on race day!