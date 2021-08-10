“Time to Screen” public awareness campaign is now underway

In a partnership between the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), a national non-profit advocacy group dedicated solely to independent oncology practices and the patients they serve, and CancerCare, a national non-profit that provides free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical, and financial challenges of cancer, has launched the “Time to Screen” public awareness campaign.

A new study published shows a considerable drop in cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment for older adults in 2020, including an 85% decline in breast cancer screenings and a 75% decline for colon cancer screenings.

Experts say COVID-19 has caused many people to delay recommended cancer screenings, which are now at dangerously low levels.

Dr. Michael Diaz with the Florida Cancer Specialist and Research Institute joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about the new campaign.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.