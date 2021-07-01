TikTok Sensation David Choi joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with Wine Pairings

TikTok sensation David Choi is famous for his wine pairings and making people feel comfortable about diving into knowing more about wines in general.

Choi is the proprietor of the two Napa Valley wine companies Angel Falls Wines and Magna Carta Cellars, and joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with what you need to know before you take your next sip of wine.

