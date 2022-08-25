Aneice King, CPT, B.S., M.S. (in progress) of King Fitness joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the hidden dangers of Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) and Liposuction.



King told Guyardo “the only way to prevent gaining back the weight that was lost from cosmetic, body augmentation procedures as well as decreasing deadly levels of visceral fat is through a healthy diet and exercise.”



Here are more tips from Aneice King:



-If you elect to have either procedure done, it does not replace eating healthier and exercising.



-It is not uncommon for patients that get weight loss procedures to regain the weight they lost.





Aneice King also ways to improve your health:



-Increase foods high in fiber

-Increase low-fat protein sources

-Incorporate 60 minutes of dedicated, enjoyable movement every day. (Break-up into 2, 30-minute sessions if necessary)





