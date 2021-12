PHILADELPHIA (StudyFinds.org) - The next time someone offers you a stick of gum, it may have nothing to do with your breath and everything to do with COVID-19.

University of Pennsylvania researchers have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein capable of “trapping” and neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID. They report the gum can lower viral load in saliva and potentially reduce transmission rates.