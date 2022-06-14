Men can improve their health, boost memory, and promote longevity by adding three specific foods to their diet.

Health and Nutrition expert and bestselling author Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and her special guest co-host Frank Coto

to show the three foods (berries, tomatoes, and leafy greens) that promote men’s health.

She also shared three quick recipes that incorporate each superfood.

