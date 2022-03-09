Three Easy Healthy Dinner Ideas

Registered Holistic Nutritionist, Lara Frendjian, of Nutrition Her Way, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with three easy dinners to make that don’t compromise your health or time.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.