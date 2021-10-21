This Vegan Grocer is New Hot Spot in Tampa Bay

In her ongoing Gayle On The Go series Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom stops by Black Radish Grocer in Tampa.

Black Radish Grocer was born out of a conversation at a coffee shop amongst friends, and a visit to a Co-Op in another city, when it became clear that it was time to open an all-vegan grocer here in Tampa.

Black Radish showcases a variety of delicious, healthful, and convenient foods in an inclusive and friendly environment.

