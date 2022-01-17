“This Is My Brave” rolls out a college Edition

Auditions Are Underways for USF’s “This Is My Brave”



Dr. Kristin Kosyluk Ph.D., and Assistant Professor of Mental Health Law & Policy and Director of the STigma Action Research (STAR) Lab, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about a major production happening at the Unversity of South Florida.





This Is My Brave – College Edition is a OneUSF Production happening next Spring. The show will offer the spotlight to USF students who live bravely through mental health challenges or substance use disorders who are willing to tell about it on stage using the performing arts.



This Is My Brave is a show about what it’s like to live through mental illness and substance use disorder and come out on the other side. The emotions from having experienced such challenges first-hand are raw, excruciating, thrilling, inspiring and so much more.

