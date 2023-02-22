Saying yes to new opportunities can be scary or feel uncomfortable. Kaitlin Lowey, MHCI, with South Tampa Therapy, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with 6 tips to help us lean in and feel more comfortable saying yes to new things.

Name and accept your emotions Identify your thoughts and challenge them Recognize the needs this opportunity fills and any competing needs Physiologically calm your body Reframe your anxiety as excitement Imagine the best-case scenario

