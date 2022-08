nimal Prosthetics Expert Derrick Campana who stars in “The Wizard of Paws” appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to talk about how he helps animals of all sizes walk again through prosthetics which is featured on the new season of “The Wizard of Paws”. The series airs on demand on Disney+ and BYUtv.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.