The Winner of Guy Fieri’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” Jada Vidal launches Pop Up Across Tampa Bay

Jada Vidal an up and coming chef and winner of Guy’s Grocery Games airing on the food network joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her successful pop ups happening in Tampa Bay.



The next one is scheduled for October 3rd at the Hyde House in Tampa.

