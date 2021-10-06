The Weight Loss Program that Works!

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): Frontal boundary system continues to inch closer and closer to the Tampa Bay area from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time our Easterly flow has transitioned to a southeasterly flow and will continue to feed into the front off to our west. Warm and muggy conditions from this afternoon will drag into the rest of the work week as we continue to also increase rain chances. Feel-like temperatures for tomorrow afternoon through Friday will range between the mid and upper 90s with the actual air temperature hovering between 88 and 91°.

Rain chances will begin to build from the gulf rather than from the East Coast of Florida due to the approach of the frontal boundary. Scattered showers will be likely for tomorrow afternoon with rain chances at 40%. By the time we make it into Friday and Saturday, the frontal boundary system will be overhead increasing rain chances to 50% with an opportunity for isolated thunderstorm activity. The severe weather threat is on the lower side for the time being but not out of the picture. With daytime heating still expected in the upper 80s and the mid levels of the atmosphere beginning to destabilize, severe weather cannot be ruled out. So far models indicate that much of our storm activity will be within the later part of the day transitioning through the overnight. Meaning, Friday night into Saturday morning will be our best opportunity for isolated stormy weather.