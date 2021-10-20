The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is looking for Participants For COVID-19 Treatments

Kathiamarie Gonzalez who participated in a Covid-19 trial joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, about why she decided to participate in the a trial for Covid-19 treatments and encourages others to do the same.

