These days, we’re all on heightened alert about protecting ourselves from COVID and other viruses and taking steps for preventative care.

However, many of the products we’re using to help – especially oral care and hand sanitizers – have the opposite effect.

Dr. Maddahi who has been a dentist in Beverly Hills for the past 35 years joins the syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about his practice of treating more than 6,000 patients, and working with leading university laboratories to conduct non-biased, groundbreaking studies on the nature of the body’s defense systems and what happens when we introduce supposedly beneficial chemicals to our bodies.

His new book, The Toxic Overload, pulls back the curtain about the body’s natural defenses and how to experience whole body health.

It begins with breakthrough scientific research that debunks the Hygiene Hypothesis and the concept of killing our complex network of good bacteria with the daily use of antibacterial and antimicrobial products, linking them to widespread rises in autoimmune disease and allergies.

Touching on safe oral care and other household products to use, recommended diet, stress management and more, Dr. Maddahi then outlines a 30-day guide to a healthier life and a completely new path for lifetime hygiene and whole-body wellness.

