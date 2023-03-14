The Somersize Diet was created by Suzanne Somers, a top star, who believes this diet can enhance your health and help you lose weight. The diet is a low-carb, low-calorie program with rules about what foods you should eat together and when.

There are two primary phases of the diet: Level 1 and Level 2. In Level 1, the rules say dieters must avoid whole dairy products, nuts, avocados, soy, and carb-rich foods like bananas, carrots, white flour, and all forms of sugar. In Level 2, the rules say dieters have a little more wiggle room to eat foods in moderation because, in this phase, dieters have reached their target weights. However, the Level 1 rules apply to Level 2.

Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the diet, while whipping up a carb-free chicken parmesan recipe.

Chicken Parmesan – Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 slices Mozzarella cheese

¼ cup Marinara

Non-stick cooking spray

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat nonstick pan on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Pour egg into a bowl.

Spread parmesan cheese on a plate.

Dip chicken into egg and roll in Parmesan cheese until coated.

Sprinkle Italian seasoning over chicken.

Place chicken breasts in the pan.

Cook 5 minutes per side, or until cooked through; remove.

Top each chicken breast with 1 slice Mozzarella cheese and Marinara.

Place chicken breasts back in the pan; cover with lid over medium heat.

Cook for additional 2 minutes or till cheese melts.

