Functional Mushrooms are one of the top 5 ingredients trending right now.

Scott Frohman the CEO & Founder of Odyssey Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how studies show functional mushrooms can have a wide range of therapeutic benefits from brain performance, clarity and focus to enhanced energy, immunity, and mood.

Until recently, the only way to consume them was in the form of pills and powders.

Now there is a stream of innovation and new delivery formats that makes them easier to incorporate into people’s daily routines.

