Human trafficking is an epidemic in America. Did you know Florida is among the three worst states for human trafficking?
A new documentary about the human trafficking epidemic in America – was produced by a Tampa resident and features women trafficked in the Tampa area.
Joining Bloom is Geoffrey Rogers – the CEO of the US institute against human trafficking’ who is also the Executive Producer of the new documentary, ‘Blind Eyes Opened’… Along with Edie Rhea- a survivor and the executive director of healing root.
The Sex Trafficking Epidemic in Tampa
