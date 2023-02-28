Personal Chef Deb Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with step-by-step guide on how to make crispy French fries in an air fryer.

Chef Deb started by recommending the best type of potatoes to use and how to cut them into the right size and shape.

Chef Deb shared her secret to making them extra crispy and provided instructions on how long to cook the fries for and how to season them to taste.

Here’s our famous chef’s recipe for all to enjoy!

Air Fryer French Fries:

1 large Russet Potato – washed and peeled

Avocado Oil Spray

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1. Cut potato into ¼ inch matchsticks.

2. Spray the potatoes with oil salt and pepper then microwave on high for 2-3 minutes.

3. Place fries evenly in the air fryer basket, do not over crowd

4. Then put the basket into air fryer.

5. Press the temperature to 400 and time to 12 minutes.

6. Press the Start button.

7. After 5 minutes toss fries spray with avocado spray and cook for an additional 7 minutes.

8. Once cooking is complete remove; repeat with remaining fries

9. Sprinkle with additional salt and allow to cool slightly.

10. Serve warm with ketchup or malt vinegar

(Serves 2)

