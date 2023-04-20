Artichokes have been claimed to have detoxifying properties, because they contain several compounds that may be beneficial for the liver and digestive system, which are two key organs involved in the body’s natural detoxification process.

Personal Chef and Cookbook Author, Debra Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share a delicious artichoke recipe.

She also added eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein, staying hydrated, and engaging in regular physical activity are all important for supporting overall health and well-being.

Here is the recipe Chef Deb shared:

SLOW COOKER BRAISED ARTICHOKES

Yields 4 – 6 servings

4 to 6 medium artichokes

1 lemon – juice and the zest from

½ tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 cup chicken stock

Sprig of Thyme – optional

Prepare artichokes: Remove stem and outer leaves, trim the leaves by 1-inch using kitchen

scissors. Snip any other sharp tips.

Place the artichokes in a bowl with the lemon juice oil and salt for 10 minutes.

Place the artichokes with the lemon juice into the slow cooker.

Add the lemon zest, chicken stock and sprig of thyme.

Sprinkle with fresh cracked pepper.

Set slow cooker to low for 8-9 hours, 5 hours on high.

