The Science of Weight Loss

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. J. David Prologo, MD, a doctor recognized nationally and internationally for his pioneering work with human weight loss, including features on The Today Show, in the Washington Post, and on Capitol Hill joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the debut of his non-fiction book that describes modern weight loss research and strategies that have never before been offered to the public.

The Catching Point Transformation – A 12-Week Weight Loss Strategy Based in Reality is available for Pre-Order Now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss