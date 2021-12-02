The Science of Weight Loss

Dr. J. David Prologo, MD, a doctor recognized nationally and internationally for his pioneering work with human weight loss, including features on The Today Show, in the Washington Post, and on Capitol Hill joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the debut of his non-fiction book that describes modern weight loss research and strategies that have never before been offered to the public.

The Catching Point Transformation – A 12-Week Weight Loss Strategy Based in Reality is available for Pre-Order Now.