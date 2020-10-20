The Salty Six, foods your kids should avoid

The American Red Cross says The Salty Six are foods your kids should avoid.
- Breads and Rolls: Some foods that you might eat throughout the day, such as bread, can add up to a lot of sodium even though each serving may not seem high in sodium.
- Pizza: A slice pepperoni pizza can contain almost a third of your daily recommended dietary sodium. Try swapping in veggies to your next slice.
- Sandwiches: A sandwich or burger from a fast food restaurant can contain more than 100 percent of your daily suggested dietary sodium. Try half a sandwich with a side salad instead.
- Cold Cuts and Cured Meats: One 2 oz. serving, or 6 thin slices, of deli meat can contain as much as a third of your daily recommended dietary sodium. Build a sandwich with fresh vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, and bell peppers.
- Soup: Sodium in one cup of canned soup of the same variety can range from 49 to 830 milligrams – more than a third of your daily recommended intake. Check the labels to find lower sodium varieties.
- Burritos and Tacos: Taco toppings and burrito fillings can pack a big sodium punch. Choose burritos and tacos that are full of veggies and lean sources of protein.