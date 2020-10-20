LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

The Salty Six, foods your kids should avoid

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The American Red Cross says The Salty Six are foods your kids should avoid.

  1. Breads and Rolls: Some foods that you might eat throughout the day, such as bread, can add up to a lot of sodium even though each serving may not seem high in sodium.
  2. Pizza: A slice pepperoni pizza can contain almost a third of your daily recommended dietary sodium. Try swapping in veggies to your next slice.
  3. Sandwiches: A sandwich or burger from a fast food restaurant can contain more than 100 percent of your daily suggested dietary sodium. Try half a sandwich with a side salad instead.
  4. Cold Cuts and Cured Meats: One 2 oz. serving, or 6 thin slices, of deli meat can contain as much as a third of your daily recommended dietary sodium. Build a sandwich with fresh vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, and bell peppers.
  5. Soup: Sodium in one cup of canned soup of the same variety can range from 49 to 830 milligrams  – more than a third of your daily recommended intake. Check the labels to find lower sodium varieties.
  6. Burritos and Tacos: Taco toppings and burrito fillings can pack a big sodium punch. Choose burritos and tacos that are full of veggies and lean sources of protein. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss