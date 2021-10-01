Magie Cook, Motivational Speaker, Known as the “Bootstrapped Coach” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with the 3 R’s.
How to be Resilient, Resourceful and Relentless.
Cook was a homeless aspiring food entrepreneur who was able to turn her life around to become a multi-million-dollar fresh salsa & dips queen and internationally recognized speaker.
She shared her winning guacamole recipe with Gayle and her story of overcoming adversity.
The Salsa Millionaire | How a Homeless Woman Became a Business Tycoon
