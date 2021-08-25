The Rooster & The Till “Lifts Up Local”

Chef Brian Lampe the top chef at the Rooster & The Till joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom kitchen to talk about how his restaurant works to “lift up local”, not only by supporting other small businesses, but by helping non-profits.

The Rooster & The Till is located on 6500 North Florida Avenue in Tampa, Florida.

