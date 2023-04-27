The CEO of the McGuckin Group and Women on Their Way, along with Elisa LaBram, the President, LaBram Homes joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness to talk about the global summit coming to Tampa Bay.

The discussion of this weeks roundtable was about how imposter syndrome stands in the way of women reaching their dreams.

“Women often struggle to dream big enough, largely because of confidence and imposter syndrome. They can be overwhelmed with work and family, and many have lost the fire in their belly.” said McGuckin.

LaBram one of the many women attending the global summit shared her personal story of navigating a male dominated environment in her earlier career, and how she navigated her personal health care crises after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

