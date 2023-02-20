TikTok exploded when the world was shut down during COVID, and the app has become increasingly popular because of its short form video content.

The dance trends we see are created for anyone to join in on, so Digital Content Creator and TikTok Sensation, Allison Jacobs, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to teach us a trending TikTok dance.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.