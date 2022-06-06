The Queen of Street Lit joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom about the Release of New Book | “The Golden Hustla 2”

She’s a 4x New York Times bestselling author and one of the most sought after urban lit authors in America (in fact, she is one of only 4 urban lit authors to ever have appeared on the NYT bestseller list), Wahida Clark joins Gayle Guyardo with more on her latest book “The Golden Hustla 2”.

Clark served 9 years in jail, including 9 months in solitary confinement and started writing behind bars.

While in jail she inked publishing deals with two major publishing houses, and wrote and released 7 novels including a NYT bestseller.

She now has her own publishing company which has become one of the fastest growing independent publishing houses in the country.

