The Queen of Salsa Joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom

Magdalena De La Cruz Cook Garcia, is an immigrant who was born in an orphanage in Mexico. She grew up in poverty and through her life journey eventually became homeless.

One day she entered a Fresh Salsa competition for the State of West Virginia and won unanimously. With her winnings of $800 she started her business, and created Maggie’s All Natural Fresh Salsa’s & Dips.

Maggie joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with not just a sample of tasty salsa, but the story about how she was able to rise to new life heights.

