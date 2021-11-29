The Power of “Spaces” | Built for People with Disabilities

A music video for the song “Spaces” produced by members of the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) community is now available and teaches people about the importance of supporting those with disabilities.

Shane and Hannah Burcaw of YouTube’s popular Squirmy & Grubs and composer James Ian, Tom Rowland joins Gayle Guyardo about the new song.

