Debbie Lundberg the CEO of Presenting Powerfully by Debbie Lundberg joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the importance of kindness in the workplace and beyond.

Experts like Lundberg believe the power of kindness is truly remarkable, because it has the potential to create a ripple effect, inspiring others to act with kindness as well.

There is research showing kindness has been linked to improved mental health and well-being.

What’s amazing is studies show when we show kindness to others, we also experience positive feelings, such as joy, compassion, and gratitude, which can have a positive impact on our mental health.

Whether you expressing kindness at work or in life, there is no doubt it will enhances relationships by building and strengthen relationships with others.

Lundberg believes spreading kindness has the power to spread positivity and creates a ripple effect.

Overall, the power of kindness lies in its ability to inspire positive change and create a more compassionate and connected world.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



