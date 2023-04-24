When people forgive others often times they feel like they’re doing someone else the favor, but forgiveness allows you to heal.



Letting go of resentment is critical, because holding on to anger, bitterness, and resentment can be emotionally and physically harmful.



Forgiveness allows us to release these negative emotions and move on from past hurts.



Rev. Kathy Conner of First Presbyterian Church of Tampa joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and said, “Relationships are always worth restoring.”, she went on to say, “How can I withhold forgiveness from someone when I know that I often stand in the need of forgiveness? Who am I to not give you the forgiveness that God so freely gives to me every day?”



Rev. Conner believes being right is overrated.



“When I withhold forgiveness from someone because I just can’t, or I want them to hurt, or because they didn’t’ say they were sorry, I am actually hurting myself and not the offender at all.” said Rev Conner.

She went on to say, “It’s like putting my hands around my own neck. When we stay in a space of un-forgiveness it changes us. We will find ourselves enslaved to growing bitterness, anger and resentment and that will have an effect on all of our relationships, our health and our ability to enjoy a life-giving life.”

